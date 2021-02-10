PMC adds over 400 seats in Pakistan's medical, dental colleges

Candidates appear in the entry test for MBBS/BDS session 2020 conducted by National University of Medical Sciences in Rawalpindi. — APP/File

More than 400 seats have been increased in medical and dental colleges across the country, the Pakistan Medical Commission said Thursday.



PMC, explaining why it had taken the decision, said that it had received requests from provinces for an emergency enhancement of medical and dental college seats to accommodate various quotas.

"PMC had reviewed these requests and authorised the enhancement of seats in certain colleges," it said.

The distribution of these seats to accommodate various quotas is the purview of provincial governments, and they may proceed under their mandate and authority, PMC added

According to the statistics given by the PMC, 495 seats have been added to the existing numbers. Two hundred and forty seats have been increased in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 240 in Punjab, and 15 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

