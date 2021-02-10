close
Wed Feb 10, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
February 10, 2021

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s exact due date revealed

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 10, 2021
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s exact due date revealed

Veteran Bollywood actor Randhir Kapoor has disclosed the exact due date of his daughter Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is in the night month of her pregnancy of her second child.

Kareena is expecting her second baby with husband Saif Ali Khan.

Talking to Indian media, Randhir said Kareena is due around 15th February.

Earlier, Saif Ali Khan had revealed the due date of Kareena, saying she is expected to give birth to the baby in early February.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

She will also be seen in Karan Johar's period-drama Takht.

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz