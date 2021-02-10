Kareena Kapoor Khan’s exact due date revealed

Veteran Bollywood actor Randhir Kapoor has disclosed the exact due date of his daughter Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is in the night month of her pregnancy of her second child.



Kareena is expecting her second baby with husband Saif Ali Khan.

Talking to Indian media, Randhir said Kareena is due around 15th February.

Earlier, Saif Ali Khan had revealed the due date of Kareena, saying she is expected to give birth to the baby in early February.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

She will also be seen in Karan Johar's period-drama Takht.