Wed Feb 10, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
February 10, 2021

Aiman Khan prays for Ali Sadpara

TV actress Aiman Khan prayed for mountaineer Ali Sadpara, who remains missing on K2 since February 5 with his team.

Sadpara and other team members Jon Snorri of Iceland and Juan Pablo Mohr of Chile went missing on February 5 during the expedition to K2.

Aiman took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of Sadpara in her story and wrote, “Praying for you.”

Sadpara has record of climbing eight highest peaks of the world and hoisting the Pakistan flag.

Pakistan is home to five 8,000m peaks, including K2, Nanga Parbat, Broad Peak, and Gasherbrum I and II. The remaining are in Nepal and China.

Ali Sadpara celebrated his 45th birthday at K2 Base Camp on February 2 before he started the summit bid.

