Cabinet greenlights pay raises for government officials

The federal cabinet has agreed to give a pay raises to government officers from grades one to 16, Geo.tv reported Tuesday, citing sources.



The approval has been given for 370,000 federal government employees, while provincial officers will not benefit from the move, sources said. The decision came during a federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, where views were exchanged on the country's economic and political situation.

According to sources, Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak briefed the federal cabinet about salaries of government employees. Moreover, a report on organisations' CEOs and heads was also presented during the meeting.

As many as 80 top positions are vacant in several ministries, divisions, and departments, to which PM Imran Khan, taking stern notice, reprimanded the concerned secretaries.



The premier, asking why the posts of chiefs were vacant, ordered to determine who was responsible.

As the premier was updated on the coronavirus vaccination drive, he said that the inoculation should be done without any discrimination — and coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) should be implemented.

Moreover, a briefing on the metro bus service project in Islamabad was postponed till the next meeting.

