close
Tue Feb 09, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
February 9, 2021

Minal Khan shares heartfelt photo with Aiman Khan, late father

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 09, 2021

Pakistani actress Minal Khan continues to remember her late father through touching posts on social media.

Taking to her Instagram story, the stunner shared a photo of herself with twin sister Aiman Khan and her daughter Amal Muneeb, standing with their dear father.

The three can be seen smiling in the black and white photo as their father put their arms around them.

In the photo it was captioned, "You will forever be my always".

News of her and Aiman Khan's father's death came as a shock as actor Muneeb Butt had confirmed the tragic news on his Instagram story on New Year's Eve.

Since then both sisters have been sharing heartfelt posts dedicated to their late father.

Take a look:


Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz