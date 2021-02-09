close
Tue Feb 09, 2021
Britney Spears's boyfriend breaks silence amid controversy regarding conservatorship

Britney Spears's boyfriend Sam Asghari speaks out against conservatorship drama

Britney Spears's life has been that of the books. From her magnanimous fame in the 90s, to her very public breakdown that led to her controversial conservatorship, Spears has seen it all.

Amid all the scandal, a documentary titled Framing Britney Spears, premiered on Friday wreaking havoc on the singer and her fans.

Expressing his thoughts about the fiasco, Spears's boyfriend Sam Asghari told PEOPLE, "I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves."

 The Family Business actor continued, "I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

Asghari has been dating Spears since a long time now. The two met in 2016 and started living together shortly after.

