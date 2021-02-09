Salman Khan gives a hilarious advice to his childhood friend’s wife on their 33rd wedding anniversary

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan gave a hilarious advice to his childhood friend Sadiq’s wife as the couple celebrates 33rd wedding anniversary.



The Ek Tha Tiger actor took to Instagram and shared a throwback video recorded 33 years back to wish his childhood friend Sadiq and his wife Rehaana on their wedding anniversary.

Khan wrote, “Childhood friend Sadiq. Childhood matlab ke when I was a child, got married 33 yrs ago. Respect for rehaana who survived it n made this marriage work.”

He further said, “All the best & happy marriage anniversary!”

Salman Khan went on to say, “Last advice rehaana there is still time run awayyy haha!”

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.