Ayeza Khan extends sweet birthday wishes to her best ‘crime partner’ on the set Osman Khalid Butt

Pakistani star Ayeza Khan shared sweet birthday wishes for her best ‘crime partner’ on the set Osman Khalid Butt on his 35th birthday.



The Mehar Posh actress took to Instagram and posted a video clip from one of their dramas and extended birthday wishes to Osman.

She wrote, “Happy birthday Ustad jee! @aclockworkobi.”

Ayeza further said, “May you have many many many more, thank you for being my best crime partner on the set”.

“Can't wait to see our mind-blowing chemistry on screen Faazii, your favourite Cake is on the way,” Ayeza added.

Osman Khalid Butt and Ayeza Khan first worked together in Ramazan special comedy-drama Galti Se Mistake Ho Gayi in 2013.