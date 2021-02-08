Pak vs SA: Daddy-to-be Hasan Ali celebrates 10-wicket haul in sweetest way possible

Pakistani right-arm fast bowler Hasan Ali. — Twitter/ICC

Pakistani right-arm fast bowler Hasan Ali's "rocking cradle" celebration was a sweet nod to his wife, who was watching the cricketer from the stands.

Hasan Ali intrigued fans watching him live on Monday, after bowling out a South African batsman and following up his usual signature generator-style celebration with another, new jubilation move.

The cricketer appeared to be rocking an imaginary cradle, a sign of his impending fatherhood given the fact that the cricketer is expecting a child with his wife soon.

"The celebration was because Mr and Mrs Hassan Ali are expecting their first child next month," tweeted Sadiq.

During the post-match press conference, Hasan Ali credited the baby for his stellar performance. "Credit goes to the baby," he said after taking 11 wickets in the second Test match and winning Pakistan the series. "I believe God is blessing me because of the child me and my wife are expecting."

Hasan said that his wife had also arrived at the stadium to watch the match hence he wanted to do well knowing she was watching him from the stands.



