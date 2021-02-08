Prince William, Prince Harry's bond not healed but 'moving in right direction'

While Price Harry and Prince William's relationship hit the rocks, a royal biographer says that the two are beginning to mend their bond and are "moving in the right direction".

Apparently, the two brothers are planning the memorial of their late mother Princess Diana through an unveiling ceremony of a commissioned statue of her.

"Despite their differences, Harry and William have been equally involved in planning the memorial and sometimes have been in on the same calls or emails,” the biographer told OK!.

While the two have been on the course of mending their relationship, the two are nowhere near "healed".

“No matter what has happened between them, they would never let anything stand in the way of this.

“It would be wrong to say their relationship is healed, but 2020 forced them to have many conversations. For instance when Charles was sick with Covid and then William. And when Meghan suffered a miscarriage.

"The focus on family pushes them forward and while progress with their healing is still minimal, it’s moving in the right direction."

Harry and William are expected to be at their best when the display will take place on July 1.

"William and Harry know all eyes will be on them when they reunite for their late mother’s memorial and how important it will be to not let what has happened in the past between them overshadow her memory.

"They know they need to put on a united front for the sake of their mother’s legacy."