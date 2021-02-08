Miranda Lambert gets into a car accident during road trip with husband

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Miranda Lambert got into a car accident while on a recent road trip with her husband. Luckily, the singer added that no body got hurt.
The 37-year-old country star was having the time of her life on a Georgia roadtrip with her husband Brendan McLoughlin, travelling all through the state and then going back to their home in Tennessee.
The journey was memorable, serving the hard-working couple with a well-deserved break until they got involved in a hit and run car accident on the highway.
Lambert tweeted, “We are so thankful that nothing worse happened. Our vehicle and trailer were driveable so we made a report and hauled home.”
“Unfortunately on the way home going through ATL, an a–hole in a small car w/ temp plates was driving erratically & tried to squeeze between us & a semi truck going 70 on I-20W. It hit the airstream & sent us into the left lane.”
The singer made sure to let everyone know that her husband is a great driver, and despite everything, he ensured everything goes smoothly.
"And @brendanjmcloughlin kept our trailer pretty steady for being side swiped," Miranda tweeted. "Thanks to @airstream_inc and @southland_rv, we are gonna be repaired and back to our vagabond ways soon. Anyway, overall it was an amazing trip and we learned we have a lot to see and a lot to be grateful for."