Famous TV host Nida Yasir’s mother Fehmida Nasreen passes away

Famous TV host Nida Yasir’s mother Fehmida Nasreen died on Monday, Nida confirmed on social media.



Nida took to Instagram and confirmed the passing of her mother Monday afternoon.

Sharing a throwback family photo also featuring her mother Fehmida, Nida wrote, “Our lovely strong and fighter mother left us alone.”

She did not give further details.

Fans and followers prayed for the departed soul after Nida confirmed the sad news.

Meanwhile, Nida is currently in Maldives on a family trip.