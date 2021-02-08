Sajal Ali deletes half of her Instagram posts

Pakistani star Sajal Ali, who is an avid social media user, has recently deleted half of her Instagram posts and also unfollowed numerous people.



The number of Sajal’s current Instagram posts is 371, which was over 750 until a few days back.

The current posts also included photos and videos of her wedding to Ahad Raza Mir.

The latest development has left tongues wagging and the fans want to know the reason behind it.

Some fans also say that Sajal is copying the ideal of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who recently deleted all her Instagram posts.

Sajal has not yet issued any official statement as to why she has deleted the posts.

It may be noted here that the Alif actress is followed by over 6.9 million people on photo-video sharing platform.