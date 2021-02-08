The Weeknd's Super Bowl halftime show performance breaks the internet

The Weeknd's wowed fans with his hit tracks during Super Bowl halftime show performance at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Sunday.

The music lovers were sure about the R&B crooner's performance that it would be nothing short of epic, but the Canadian singer took things one step further. It was historic.



He not only became the first-ever Canadian to headline solo, but he was also the first performer to not include any special guests in his gig.



The Weeknd delivered a medley of his biggest hits, such as "Starboy," "Earned It," and "Blinding Lights." His performance also featured bandaged lookalike dancers.



The singer brought his catalogue of hits to Super Bowl LV but there were a number of complaints on social media about the sound quality of his show.

One viewer tweeted: "Is it me or does the weeknd sound terrible right now?" Another added: "that weeknd performance sounded awful. I blame the sound guy."



The social media users, as expected, also shared a new meme from his big show, and it's quite literally dizzying.

Here are just some of the best tweets to come out of it:



The Weeknd put on a spectacular performance, but viewers were shocked by the sound quality and slammed producers as they 'couldn't hear him'.

