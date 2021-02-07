Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘another spat on the horizon’ with the Queen

Experts fear Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are staring at another potential “spat on the horizon” with the Queen.



This claim was brought forward by royal editor Rebecca English during her interview with Palace Confidential on Mail+



There she was quoted saying, "The military titles was the one issue after the Sandringham summit that was yet to be resolved.”

"Obviously the couple were told they had to give up most of their royal links and patronages but Harry is very passionate about his work with the military.”

"The Queen agreed to let him keep his three honorary military titles in obeyance until the 12-month probationary period was up. The Daily Telegraph was briefed by friends of Harry this week claiming he was determined to fight to keep these patronages.”

"I've spoken to Buckingham Palace who are not commenting on the record but the definite guidance is they don't feel their position has changed. It does need to be a clean break and Harry will have to relinquish those titles as well.”

"It does seem like there could be another spat on the horizon and again that's something the monarchy and also Harry and Meghan don't need."