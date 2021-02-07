close
Sun Feb 07, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
February 7, 2021

Fans gush over Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir's love-filled snaps

There is no doubt that Pakistani couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are the ultimate goals.

In a post on Instagram, Sarah shared some adorable photos of herself with her hubby smiling from ear to ear.

The two were snapped as they walked for Bridal Couture Week, looking drop dead gorgeous.

Needless to say fans were left swooning over the love-up photos as they commented a string of heart emojis.

Take a look:



