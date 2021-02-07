Watch: When Mohammad Rizwan scored his first Test century

Muhammad Rizwan celebrates after scoring a century during the fourth day of the second Test match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on February 7, 2021. Photo: AFP/ Aamir Qureshi.

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan were down and out in the second Test match at Rawalpindi. However, it was Mohammad Rizwan's fighting innings that kept the team afloat and in the end enabled the green shirts to hand South Africa a 370-run target to win.

Here is how Twitter responded to the century, with some calling it the most mature and responsible innings by a lower-order Pakistani batsman in many years.

The ICC paid tribute to the wicketkeeper-batsman by hailing his "patient knock" against South Africa.

A sports journalist shared an important fact-- that Rizwan had made history by becoming the first Pakistani wicketkeeper to score a Test century against South Africa.

Australian comedian Dennis stated that Rizwan had "silenced" fans of former Pakistan cricket captain and wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Politician Shehryar Afridi was all praises for Rizwan as well.

Ali Naqvi hailed Rizwan's innings as one of the most responsible ones in recent times.



