Reema Khan gets second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Pakistani actress Reema Khan is feeling fortunate to get her second dose of Covid 19 vaccine in the US.



Reema, who resides in US since she got married in 2011, took to Instagram and shared a video of her wherein she can be seen receiving the vaccine.

She captioned the video, “feeling fortunate to get my 2nd dose of covid 19 vaccine!”

Reema also shared another video and wrote, “Got the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine #StayHealthy #staysafe.”

Khan got her first shot on January 19, 2021. She had also posted the video at that time with caption, “Finally Got the First #covid19 vaccine dose.”