Sun Feb 07, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 7, 2021

Esra Bilgic drops jaws in her latest stunning photo

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan dropped jaws as she shared her latest stunning picture with the fans.

Esra took to Instagram and posted her stunning photo with simple heart emoticon in the caption.

Esra aka Halime Sultan looked gorgeous in her latest snap.

Fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis to shower love on their favourite actress.

The endearing snap has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Esra rose to fame with her stellar performance in Dirilis: Ertugrul.

