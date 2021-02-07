Mehwish Hayat prays for safe return of missing mountaineer Ali Sadpara

Mehwish Hayat urges fans to pray for safe recovery of mountaineer Ali Sadpara who went missing on K2

Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat has urged her fans for prayers for the safe return of renowned Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara and his team, who remain missing on K2.



The Load Wedding actress took to Twitter and shared a photo collage featuring Sadpara and two other mountaineers with him-- John Snorri from Iceland and Juan Pablo Mohr from Chile.

Mehwish Hayat tweeted, “Tonight our thoughts are with the intrepid climbers, Muhammed Ali Sadpara, John Snorri from Iceland & MP Mohr from Chile who remain missing on K2.”

She went on to say, “Let’s all pray for the safe return of these brave men.”

Sadpara, John Snorri and Juan Pablo Mohr went missing on Saturday after which a search operation to retrieve them was launched.