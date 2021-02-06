Katrina Kaif plays badminton on sets of ‘Phone Bhoot’: WATCH

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif indulged in the game of badminton with co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi on the sets of Phone Bhoot and the video has taken the internet by storm.



The Bharat actress, who is currently busy in shooting for the next schedule of Phone Bhoot in Udaipur, took to Instagram and shared the video of having a gala time when the cameras are off.

Katrina wrote “A very professional looking game of badminton with a little dancing mixed in @ishaankhatter did get to play.”

She further said “@siddhantchaturvedi graciously let it appear that I had the upper hand which definitely was not the case.”

The video has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

Earlier, Katrina mesmerized her millions of fans with adorable selfies and photos with her upcoming film Phone Bhoot gang.

The actress shared adorable photos and selfies with the co-stars and captioned it, “Phone Bhoot gang” followed by smiling face emoticon.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Phone Bhoot also features Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi.