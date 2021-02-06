Sophia Mirza children smuggling case: Court issues notices over accused Sadaf Naaz’s bail plea

Sofia Mirza children smuggling case: Court issues notices over accused Sadaf Naaz’s bail plea

District court Lahore has issued notices to the lawyers of both the parties over the bail plea of accused Sadaf Naaz in actress Sophia Mirza’s children smuggling case.



The hearing of the case against the accused pertaining to the trafficking of Sophia’s children abroad was held in District court Lahore.

The judge issued notices to the lawyers of both parties for arguments for February 8, 2021.

Meanwhile, Sophia Mirza has said that her daughters were smuggled abroad via human trafficking.

She also alleged that her former husband was also involved in the kidnapping of her kids.