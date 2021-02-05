Shania Twain gushes over Britney Spears’s inspiration on her work

Shania Twain shed light on Britney Spears’s impact on her work during a recent candid chat.

During her newest episode for the Home Now Radio podcast alongside Apple Music, the host revealed, "Hit me baby one more time. Oh yeah! Britney Spears. I don't sound like her, but I sing along to her records."

"Britney Spears is another residency artist in Las Vegas that I have seen a few times. She was initially in Zappos theater where I ended up myself and I loved the room. I thought her show was great and I was motivated to get on that same stage, so her show inspired me a lot."

During the course of her interview Twain even admitted that Spears played a major role in helping craft her sophomore studio album.

"It was a fantastic show. I actually co-wrote a song for her years ago in 2001, it was for the album Oops!... I Did It Again. The song was called, 'Don't Let Me Be The Last to Know'."