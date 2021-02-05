Ayeza Khan's dreamy snap leaves fans in awe

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan's latest post on Instagram left fans in a dreamy trance.

In the photo the Mehar Posh star can be seen gazing over a dreamy sky filled with clouds.

The view seemed something out of a fairytale as she basked in the gorgeous sunset.

It is unknown where she is but it is certain that it is a sight worth swooning at.

Fans were just as blown away by the view and the diva of course as they complimented her with heart emojis and sweet words.

"Good Morning. #onclouds," she captioned the post.

Take a look:







