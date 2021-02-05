Ayeza Khan's dreamy snap leaves fans in awe

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan's latest post on Instagram left fans in a dreamy trance.
In the photo the Mehar Posh star can be seen gazing over a dreamy sky filled with clouds.
The view seemed something out of a fairytale as she basked in the gorgeous sunset.
It is unknown where she is but it is certain that it is a sight worth swooning at.
Fans were just as blown away by the view and the diva of course as they complimented her with heart emojis and sweet words.
"Good Morning. #onclouds," she captioned the post.
Take a look: