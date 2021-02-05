Virat Kohli opens up about early days of being a father to baby girl Vamika

Virat Kohli welcomed his first bundle of joy with Anushka Sharma last month

Virat Kohli has mastered the art of becoming a perfect father to newborn daughter, Vamika.

The ace Indian cricketer, who welcomed his first bundle of joy with Anushka Sharma last month, spilled the beans on being a hands-on father.

"Luckily as a cricketer, I have become someone who adapts pretty well to situations and Ravi Bhai would know that. For me to understand how to change diapers, learning all those things wasn't tough because I was keen to learn," Kohli said in an interview with Star Sports.

"I wouldn't say I have mastered it but I am very very comfortable with everything I have learned so far and I wanted to. For me, learning to change diapers is not difficult. I wanted to learn," he added.

Earlier Virat and Anuskha took to Instagram to share the first glimpse of their daughter, while unveiling her name, in an endearing post.

"We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level !" Anushka wrote in the post.







