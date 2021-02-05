Ranveer Singh sends sweet birthday wishes to Varun Sharma

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh extended sweet birthday wishes to Varun Sharma, who turns a year older Thursday.



The Simmba actor took to Instagram and shared a lovely photo, featuring Varun Sharma, Rohit Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde from the sets of his upcoming film Cirkus to wish his co-star on his birthday.

Ranveer Singh wrote, “Happy birthday to Sabka Pyaara, Laadla Dulara @fukravarun.”

“Good times on the #Cirkus set with the crazy bunch @jacquelinef143 @hegdepooja. Biggest thanks to Bossman @itsrohitshetty for treating us to an epic cake party with special guest Dulhe Raja @varundvn.”

Sharma also shared the same photo on his Instagram handle and thanked his friends for their love.

He said, “My expression says it all. One of the Bestest Birthdays ever! On Set with the Cirkus Madcaps, Thank you @itsrohitshetty Sir and the Entire Team for all the Love. It’s a Blessing to be on a set which is all about Togetherness, Laughter, Love and Celebrating each other.”

“This is the frame you get where you can feel the Joy deep within. Thank you Sir for making my Birthday so so special, I love you Sir.”

“A Special Shout out to the entire team for all the love and madness today n everyday. I Love you guys.”

“@ranveersingh Thank you for being you Bhai. Cheers to our long conversations, our goofy selves, Our Punjabi music sessions, the most fun filled moments and our craziness together.. love you.”