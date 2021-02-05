close
Fri Feb 05, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
February 5, 2021

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor's son's sweet video breaks the internet

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 05, 2021

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor's cute son Rayan's video, in which he is seen offering prayer, broke the internet.

Ayeza and Danish are proud parents of two children  daughter  Hoorain and son Rayan.

Pakistan's much-loved celebrity couple's 3-year-old-son is seen offering prayer with total dedication in the video that went viral on social media.

The adorable video clip garnered massive likes  from social media users.

Ayeza, versatile Pakistani actress, married to actor Danish Taimoor in August, 2014. The two dreamboats starred in Pakistani dramas together before taking their 7 year romance into committal mode.

Ayeza and Taimoor  are big names of Pakistan entertainment industry.  They are loved  for their extraordinary acting skills and  smashing looks.

