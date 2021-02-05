Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor's son's sweet video breaks the internet

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor's cute son Rayan's video, in which he is seen offering prayer, broke the internet.

Ayeza and Danish are proud parents of two children daughter Hoorain and son Rayan.

Pakistan's much-loved celebrity couple's 3-year-old-son is seen offering prayer with total dedication in the video that went viral on social media.

The adorable video clip garnered massive likes from social media users.



Ayeza, versatile Pakistani actress, married to actor Danish Taimoor in August, 2014. The two dreamboats starred in Pakistani dramas together before taking their 7 year romance into committal mode.



Ayeza and Taimoor are big names of Pakistan entertainment industry. They are loved for their extraordinary acting skills and smashing looks.