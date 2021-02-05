Harry Styles and Emma Corrin to star in Amazon’s romantic drama 'My Policeman'

Harry Styles and Emma Corrin will enthrall fans with their acting skills in Amazon’s upcoming romantic drama 'My Policeman'.



The 27-year-old former One Direction singer will portray Tom, the titular police officer in the drama which is based on Bethan Roberts’s 2012 novel of the same name.



The Crown's actress Corrin, who is nominated for a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award for her portrayal of Diana, will be seen as Marion, Styles’s wife in the romantic thriller.

Renowned director Michael Grandage will direct from an adapted screenplay by Oscar-winner Ron Nyswaner, who penned 1993 legal drama Philadelphia.



Corrin has become a household name after portraying Diana in royal drama, while Harry Styles made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan’s 2017 war film Dunkirk and will also be seen in Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling.