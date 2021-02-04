Katie Price lashes out at Dubai influencers promoting pandemic travel

Katie Price lashes out at Duabi influencers promoting pandemic travel

Katie Price has lashed out at all Dubai influencers who are promoting travel during the pandemic.



The star slammed the current rise in travel around Dubai during her interview with Fubar Radio and was even quoted saying, “It’s [expletive] really. For me, I would rather be at home and do things properly. You’ve got people out there who’ve lost their jobs, got no money, who are depressed.”

“[People] thinking about how they are going to get out of this hole, how are they going to find another job. What they don’t need is people – and no disrespect – going out to Dubai, making out they’re an influencer because they’ve had five minutes on a show or something, rubbing it in their face.”

During the course of her interview the Price became enraged and added, “They’re not even celebs. Like, who gives a [expletive]? I wish everyone would unfollow them all and really do a job and work, it’s just unfair.”

It is not that Price does not wish to jet off to exotic vacations too, the only reason she has been staying home during the pandemic is so she does not ‘rub it in anyone’s face because it’s out of order.” After all “You’ve got to live and breathe what you’re going through. We all want a holiday. You’ve got to accept what’s happening.”