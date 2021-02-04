close
Thu Feb 04, 2021
Trans stylist claims Marilyn Manson threatened her with a gun

Transgender stylist Love Bailey, made an explosive claim about singer Marilyn Manson pointing a gun at her.

Speaking on The Daily Beast, the artist shared the alleged incident which took place in 2011.

She had arrived to Manson’s home for styling an actress for a photoshoot and when she went into a room to dress the unnamed actress, she saw her disorientated.

"I had to crawl over stained sheets to get to her and as I did so he put a big Glock[gun] to my forehead," Bailey said.

"I remember thinking, 'Oh my God, am I going to die?' "

"Here I was, this young 20-year-old stylist just trying to get the job done and I was met with a Glock," she added.

"I didn't say anything after that because the fashion industry is so small. If you say something, then the photographer will blacklist you and you lose your career."

Manson is currently embroiled in controversy as multiple women have claimed to be sexually assaulted by him.

