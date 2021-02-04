Feroze Khan praises producers Abdullah Kadwani, Asad Qureshi

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan shared a heartfelt note for the makers of his upcoming drama series Khuda Aur Mohabbat.



Sharing an adorable photo with Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, Feroze wrote “These two media moguls of our industry @abdullah.kadwani @asadaqureshi have tirelessly worked to bring to our screens, a profoundly intense and record breaking work of entertainment that leaves us in deep awe.”

“The zeal, care, and talent that they put so painstakingly in every scene, goes unmatched to date,” he said and added, “The great camaraderie among us is a blessing to me.”

The Khaani actor further said, “Wishing you two many more come stay strong.”

Feroze Khan will next be seen in Geo TV’s upcoming drama series Khuda Aur Mohabbat alongside Iqra Aziz.