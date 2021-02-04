close
Thu Feb 04, 2021
Tiger Shroff amazes his fans with his new stunt video: WATCH

Tiger Shroff amazes his fans with his new stunt video: WATCH

Bollywood star Tiger Shroff has left his fans and friends in awe after he shared a video of his new stunt.

The actor-singer-dancer shared the new video of his new stunt on Instagram.

He wrote, “Why are some of these moves so much easier to do in video games”.

In the video clip, the Baaghi 3 actor is seen running from a distance and performing a mid-air flip, before kicking his partner to the ground.

The video has garnered over 1.6 million views within a few minutes. Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif also showered love on Tiger’s video.

