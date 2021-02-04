close
Thu Feb 04, 2021
February 4, 2021

'Ertugrul' star Gulsim Ali expresses hope to meet 'sister' Ayeza Khan again soon

Turkish actress Gulsim Ali, who essays the role of Aslihan Hatun in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, has expressed hope she will be meeting ‘sister’ Ayeza Khan again soon.

Ayeza took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo with Gulsim and wrote in the caption, “My Friend, I will miss you” followed by heart emoticon.

Commenting on the post, Aslihan said, “Me too sister, but I know we will meet again, and it’s will be so near” followed by several heart emojis.

Ayeza Khan and Gulsim recently shoot for a Pakistani brand together in Istanbul Turkey.

In her previous post, the Mehar Posh actress shared a beautiful picture with Gulsim and praised her.

