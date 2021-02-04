‘Ertugrul’ star Gulsim Ali expresses hope to meet ‘sister’ Ayeza Khan again soon

Turkish actress Gulsim Ali, who essays the role of Aslihan Hatun in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, has expressed hope she will be meeting ‘sister’ Ayeza Khan again soon.



Ayeza took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo with Gulsim and wrote in the caption, “My Friend, I will miss you” followed by heart emoticon.

Commenting on the post, Aslihan said, “Me too sister, but I know we will meet again, and it’s will be so near” followed by several heart emojis.

Ayeza Khan and Gulsim recently shoot for a Pakistani brand together in Istanbul Turkey.

In her previous post, the Mehar Posh actress shared a beautiful picture with Gulsim and praised her.