Zendaya expresses her views about Netflix film 'Malcolm & Marie'

Zendaya recently spoke to media about her upcoming movie.

The American singer said she has never yet forgotten to thank a loved one at a big event - and is certainly not likely to after making the intimate “Malcolm & Marie.”

Zendaya, 24, whose work on the young adult drama “Euphoria” made her the youngest woman to win a best actress Emmy, stars with John David Washington in the film arriving on Netflix on Friday.



The couple play a rising filmmaker (Malcolm) and his girlfriend (Marie) over the course of one tense night after a showbusiness event in which Malcolm forgets to thank Marie for inspiring his movie.

“Now that I have done this movie, I will never make that mistake,” laughed Zendaya.

While the coronavirus pandemic continues to upend the movie industry, “Malcolm & Marie” is a film that would not have been made without it.