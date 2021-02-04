Zendaya expresses her views about Netflix film 'Malcolm & Marie'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Zendaya recently spoke to media about her upcoming movie.
The American singer said she has never yet forgotten to thank a loved one at a big event - and is certainly not likely to after making the intimate “Malcolm & Marie.”
Zendaya, 24, whose work on the young adult drama “Euphoria” made her the youngest woman to win a best actress Emmy, stars with John David Washington in the film arriving on Netflix on Friday.
The couple play a rising filmmaker (Malcolm) and his girlfriend (Marie) over the course of one tense night after a showbusiness event in which Malcolm forgets to thank Marie for inspiring his movie.
“Now that I have done this movie, I will never make that mistake,” laughed Zendaya.
While the coronavirus pandemic continues to upend the movie industry, “Malcolm & Marie” is a film that would not have been made without it.