Deepika Padukone pens touching note on sister's birthday

While there is no doubt that Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is talented at what she does, she is also an amazing sibling to Anisha Padukone.



Taking to Instagram, the stunner penned a touching note and shared an adorable photo in light of her sister's birthday and detailed how she helped the star be grounded.

"Thank You for being the anchor in my life and for keeping me grounded yet always knowing when to keep me afloat. Happy Born Day ‘My Little One’! May you always be blessed with good health, peace of mind and prosperity in abundance...I love you!" she wrote.

The post certainly melted hearts as many were quick to shower love and wishes on the duo.

