The cast from ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ finally touch on casting choices, whitewashing

Fate: The Winx Saga is a reiteration of the classic 2004 Winx Club and its social media uproar appears to have garnered the attention of cast members.

Nearly all of its main cast has come forward to shed light on blatant whitewashing and first up was Musa, played by Elisha.

She admitted to Digital Sky, "I wasn't involved in the casting but I hope that what they've seen and how I've portrayed Musa was to their liking. I've only seen great reviews back from them so they've been open-minded from what I've created, so I hope that it continues to be that way."

Even Terry (Flora’s cousin), played by Eliot wound up commenting on the casting choice and added, "I think it's really important that we do see [Terra and Flora together] and if we're lucky enough to get a Season 2 that's my greatest hope."

Afterwards Aisha (Precious Mustapha) also reached out to claim, "The industry is getting to a point where we're starting to see more diversity onscreen, but it's obviously not enough and there's still more work to be done. It's really nice to be on a show where there is a lot of diversity. There could be more and hopefully if we get a Season 2 there will be a lot of that."

"It's nice because I know my younger self would feel really happy and I'd feel seen if I saw someone who looked like me onscreen, so I think it's incredibly important that those conversations are being had and we should keep them going."