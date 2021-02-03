Pakistan to keep same 17 for second Test against South Africa

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan has decides to keep the same 17 players for second Test against South Africa in Rawalpindi.



The match starts on February 4. It will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

The PCB said the selectors have retained the same 17 players for the second Test who were shortlisted for the first Test played at the National Stadium in Karachi last month.

Babar Azam will lead the side while Mohammad Rizwan will be vice-captain

The playing XI will be finalised by Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam after consultations with head coach Misbahul Haq.



The 17-player squad is:



