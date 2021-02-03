Kate Middleton became ‘collateral damage’ after Meghan Markle came along

Meghan Markle’s entry into the British royal family led to Kate Middleton becoming ‘collateral damage,’ claimed an expert.



While Meghan and Kate were expected to become quite close friends after the former entered the family by marrying Prince Harry, expert Richard Kay claims the opposite happened.

In Channel 5’s documentary, When the Middleton met the Monarchy, the two royal wives appeared to be quite different.

Royal expert Claudia Joesph said: "When Meghan joined the Royal Family, everyone assumed that she and Kate would become best buddies because they were both outsiders. But of course they are naturally very different women."

Kay said: "Kate in many ways was sort of collateral damage in all this. She and Meghan didn't particularly get along.”

"The relationship was not as straightforward as the wider world thought,” he added.

Earlier, speaking to Express, expert Marlene Koeing said, being the newest member of the family, Meghan should have approached Kate.

"William has taken a different attitude and I think at some point they're going to have to do something. I think there's far more to this story that we don't know on both sides. One of the things I said in my review is how Meghan kept saying Kate didn't contact her.”

"My view is if you're the newbie, in a new job, you go to somebody and say, 'hi, can we talk? I'd like to know more about what I'm marrying into'. She's a smart, educated woman. She never put a foot wrong,” she said.

"But I think it was stifling because her voice was silent and I think that's the thing that bothered her, she couldn't have her own voice,” she added.