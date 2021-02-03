Kourtney Kardashian's sizzling snap attracts flirty comment from Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian has earned flirty comment from rumored boy-friend Travis Barker as she shared more 'trip pics' from Turks and Caicos.

The reality star received admiration from the 45-year-old Blink-182 drummer on Tuesday as she uploaded a sultry snapshot on Instagram.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is rumored to be dating longtime pal and musician Travis.



The 41-year-old wrote along side the stunning photo: 'Orange you glad I’m still posting trip pics?'

The snap inspired Barker the most who could not help but hared his words 'Yessss' in the comment section of her post.



In the picture, Kardashian is seen modeling an orange two piece and a woven vizor as she sat on the edge of a lounge chair with her feet in the sand.



The sizzling moment was captured during the her recent getaway to Turks and Caicos with sisters Kim, Khloe, and Kylie Jenner,

Travis' flirty comment comes just hours after a post shared to Kourtney's Instagram story. Kourtney was looking stunning as she displayed her signature curves and toned tummy in a stringy red bikini.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have not confirmed their rumored relationship yet, but they are extra active on social media and exchanging good comments.