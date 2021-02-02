close
Tue Feb 02, 2021
February 2, 2021

Ayeza Khan, Ertugrul's Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun snapped together

Tue, Feb 02, 2021

Fans were left with dropped jaws when Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan shared a photo of herself posing with Ertugrul star Gulsim Ali.

Taking to Instagram, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star, who is currently in Turkey for a shoot, could be seen posing with Gulsim, who plays Aslihan Hatun in the historical Turkish drama series.

The two gorgeous ladies won fans' hearts as they received love from fans and the fraternity alike.

The Turkish star too was full of compliments as she joined the many thousands of comments praising the stunning actress.

"You’re so so beautiful Ayeza," Gulsim said.

