India farmer protests: Twitter under fire for allegedly restricting access to coverage

KARACHI: Amid the ongoing farmer protests in India, Twitter came under fire on Monday for allegedly restricting access to coverage of the movement by various people on the micro-blogging platform, reportedly at the behest of the Narendra Modi government.



Access to major accounts — including those of publications, actors, and left-wing politicians — on Twitter was blocked without any announcement or intimation, with a local fact-checker saying at least 16 pages were restricted.

Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of and fact-checker at Alt News, said Twitter blocked access to accounts reporting on and covering the farmer protests in India.

Zubair said these accounts included politics and culture magazine The Caravan, 48-year-old Indian actor Sushant Singh (not to be confused with the late Sushant Singh Rajput), Muslim activist Asif Khan, writer Hansraj Meena, parody account @EpicRoflDon, Tractor To Twitter campaign, Kisan Ekta Morcha movement, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi lawmaker Jarnail Singh, AAP executive member Preeti Sharma Menon, AAM social media team member Aarti, Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Puducherry, CPI (M) leader Md Salim, columnist Sanjukta Basu, @jatt_junction, Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta) in Ugrahan, and broadcasting company Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati.

Screenshots of the accounts that had their access restricted indicated a message from Twitter saying they were withheld "in India in response to a legal demand". They are, however, accessible from Pakistan.

People were quick to react to the development, tagging Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Twitter Safety, Twitter's director of policy for India, Mahima Kaul, and the micro-blogging platform's global head for policy, strategy, and development, Nick Pickles.

Buzzfeed tech correspondent Pranav Dixit tweeted that a Twitter spokesperson "declined to speak to me on record despite multiple requests for more transparency".

Transparency 'vital to protecting freedom of expression'

However, it issued a statement, citing different countries' laws and saying if it received "a properly scoped request from an authorised entity, it may be necessary to withhold access to certain content in a particular country from time to time".

"Transparency is vital to protecting freedom of expression, so we have a notice policy for withheld content. Upon receipt of requests to withhold content, we will promptly notify the affected account holders (unless we are prohibited from doing so e.g. if we receive a court order under seal)," Twitter added.