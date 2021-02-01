close
Mahira Khan announces her first venture into production

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Mon, Feb 01, 2021
Mahira Khan announces her first venture into production

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan, after years of acting, has announced her first production venture ‘SoulFry Films’ with co-producer Nida Kashif.

The Raees actress announced the big news on Instagram on Monday.

Mahira said, “There is a story behind everything and I live for stories - hearing them and telling them.”

“I’m nervous and excited to share with all of you my first venture into production. I would have no one better to be my co-pilot in this trip with me other than Nina Kashif.”

“Welcome to SoulFry Films. @soulfry_films,” she said and asked her millions of fans for prayers.

“Your prayers and your stories always always welcome.”

Earlier in the morning Mahira treated her fans with a no make-up morning selfie and fans couldn’t stopping gushing over her.

