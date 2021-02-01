Mahira Khan announces her first venture into production

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan, after years of acting, has announced her first production venture ‘SoulFry Films’ with co-producer Nida Kashif.



The Raees actress announced the big news on Instagram on Monday.

Mahira said, “There is a story behind everything and I live for stories - hearing them and telling them.”

“I’m nervous and excited to share with all of you my first venture into production. I would have no one better to be my co-pilot in this trip with me other than Nina Kashif.”

“Welcome to SoulFry Films. @soulfry_films,” she said and asked her millions of fans for prayers.

“Your prayers and your stories always always welcome.”

Earlier in the morning Mahira treated her fans with a no make-up morning selfie and fans couldn’t stopping gushing over her.