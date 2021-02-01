Anushka Sharma unveils name of her daughter

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, who welcomed her first baby with husband Virat Kohli last month, shared the first glimpse of her daughter on Monday.



Anushka also revealed the name of her daughter.

Sharing a sweet photo with Virat and the daughter, the Zero actress wrote “We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level!”

“Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes!”



She further said, “Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy.”