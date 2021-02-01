close
Mon Feb 01, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
February 1, 2021

Kapil Sharma, wife Ginni welcome their second child

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Mon, Feb 01, 2021
Kapil Sharma, wife Ginni welcome their second child

Indian comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath has welcomed their second child— this time a baby boy—early on Monday.

The Kapil Sharma Show host announced the good news on Twitter.

Kapil tweeted, “We are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine.”

“Thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers, love you all ginni n kapil #gratitude.”

Last week, the actor-comedian had confirmed that he and his wife were  expecting their second child.

Kapil and Ginni got married on December 12, 2018 and welcomed their first daughter Anayra in December 2019.

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz