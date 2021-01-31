Govt should've purchased COVID-19 vaccine from China earlier, says Ahsan Iqbal

Senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal says PTI government kept waiting for 'charity-based' COVAX programme. Photo: File

LAHORE: Senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday said that the PTI government, instead of wasting time, should have brought the COVID-19 vaccine from China at discounted rates to control the situation in a timely fashion.

Taking to his Twitter account, Ahsan Iqbal said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's government "kept waiting for charity-based vaccine" from the World Health Organisation.

He added that the government has money to pay "bribe worth Rs500 million to its MNAs" but did not have the means to purchase the vaccine from China to protect the public.

"Countries which really cared about their population had placed orders for the vaccines ahead of time," he wrote.

A day ago, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar had announced that Pakistan will be receiving doses of the British-manufactured AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine this year.

He said he has received a letter from COVAX in this regard, which has indicated that 17 million doses will be given to Pakistan in the first half of 2021.

"Good news on COVID vaccine front. Received a letter from COVAX of [an] indicative supply of up to 17 million doses of AstraZeneca in 1st half 2021," he said.

Read more: Pakistan to get 17 million dozes of AstraZeneca vaccine, NCOC chief says