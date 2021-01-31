Shaan Shahid says world without mother Neelo Begum is so meaning less for him

Pakistani actor Shaan Shahid has said that the world without mother Neelo Begum is so meaning less for him.



The Waar actor turned to Twitter and shared a lovely throwback photo with mother alongwith an emotional note.

He tweeted, “I don’t know what to write as words have become empty .. just like the world without her is so meaning less.”

Shaan further said “my success and my failures both need her. The only hope that is still alive is to meet her one day beyond the boundaries of life..love you forever” followed by folded hands emoticon.

Late on Friday, Shaan confirmed passing of Neelo in a tweet.

He tweeted, ‘It is with the saddest of heart I share the departure of my mother as she has gone to her creator .may ALLAH bless her.”



