Ayeza Khan hints at shooting in Turkey

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has hinted at shooting in Turkey soon and asked her fans to stay tuned for it.



The Mehar Posh actress turned to Instagram and shared a Boomerang where she can be seen sporting a mask with Pakistani and Turkish flags.

Ayeza Khan, who recently hit eight million followers on Instagram and became most-followed Pakistani celebrity on the photo-video sharing platform, captioned it, “Pakistan X Turkey #staytuned.”

Fans were quick to speculate the actress will be collaborating with the Turkish stars, however, according to some reports, Ayeza will be shooting for a Pakistani brand in Turkey.

Recently, she took to Instagram extended gratitude to her fans for their love and respect after she reached eight million followers.

She said, “Thank you guys so much for the love and respect! It is exciting to have such a huge number of followers on here. But I must say that, the only reason I am able to celebrate this today is because I know how hard I worked to achieve whatever I have on this day.”

“But I wanna say one thing. I never focused my work and life towards getting a bigger number of followers. It never works in the long run.”