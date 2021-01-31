Pregnant Kareena Kapoor shares a heartfelt birthday note for her ‘golden girl’ Amrita Arora

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan penned down a heartfelt birthday note for her ‘golden girl’ Amrita Arora, who turned a year older today, saying “I have your back till eternity.”



The Good Newwz actress took to Instagram and posted a throwback picture with Amrita from outside their gym and wrote, “This picture says it all... while you're tripping over for the 100th time, I am pouting for the paps. But my girl, you know I have your back till eternity.”

She further said “You know you are my golden girl forever, my soul sista, my bestest friend forever...”

Mom-to-be Kareena went on to say, “And ok I promise to help you when you fall for the 101st time...” followed by heart emoticons.

“Happy birthday my Amolas... keep the red flowing always”.

Amrita was quick to drop lovely comment on Kareena’s post, saying “Hahahhahaha to growing old together... love you”