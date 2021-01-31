Katy Perry details how her daughter Daisy 'changed her life'

American singer Katy Perry couldn’t be happier embracing motherhood after she welcomed her daughter with fiancé Oralando Bloom.



In an Instagram Live session, the Teenage Dream hit maker gushed over her five-month-old daughter Daisy and how she “changed her life.”

“She changed my life and still continues to change my life,” she said.

“[Motherhood has] really encouraged me to be even more present and to value every day. All we have is this moment. That's what's promised - is this moment and nothing else,” she went on to say.

She had earlier also expressed challenges of motherhood on Twitter as she wrote: "Popular misconception: being a mom isn’t a full-time job.”

"Part 2: when a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it’s not like they been coming from months of ‘time off …’ she’s coming from a full time job … of being a mom, lol,” she said.