Sat Jan 30, 2021
January 30, 2021

Mehwish Hayat looks ravishing in velvet bodycon off-shoulder outfit

Sat, Jan 30, 2021
Mehwish Hayat looks ravishing in velvet bodycon off-shoulder outfit

Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat left her fans swooning with her latest dazzling photos on social media.

The Punjab Nahi Jaungi actress turned to Instagram and shared a monochrome picture of herself and captioned it, “In my defense .. the moon was full and I was left unsupervised.”

She looked ethereal in the photo.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Meanwhile, Mehwish also shared her dazzling photo in velvet bodycon off-shoulder dress.

Mehwish can be seen all smiling in the picture and the adorable snaps have taken the internet by storm.

